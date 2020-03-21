Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning to retail suppliers Saturday reminding them that state law prohibits price-gouging in the wake of a declared disaster.

This includes those who supply Texas grocery stores and pharmacies.

"My office will work aggressively to investigate and prosecute any price-gouger who takes advantage of a disaster declaration by selling necessities at an excessive price, including retail suppliers in grocery and pharmacy chains,” Paxton said in a written statement.

RELATED: Amazon removes 1 million items for price gouging, false advertising about coronavirus

The attorney general office says the price gouging laws apply to any person or entity selling necessities at an exorbitant or excessive price during the current COVID-19 crisis.

“No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas, and those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law," the AG's office said.

RELATED: BBB: Scam artists profiting off of coronavirus outbreak

The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act states that price-gougers could be required to reimburse customers or could face penalties up to $10,000 per violation. Price-gougers may also have to pay an additional $250,000 if the affected customers are elderly.

Anyone may have been affected by price-gouging is advised to call the AG's Office at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online.

More on WFAA: