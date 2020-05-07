Achieving a work-life balance while working from home

For some it is easy, but not so much for others

SAN ANTONIO — We are now four months into the coronavirus pandemic and many who have been working from home have gotten used to it.

Working from home can have many pros and cons. Here are some tips on how to work from home, and keep your home life separate.

The first is to have a routine and structure. Cheri Perry, a workplace culture expert told us, "When you have the ability to work from home, as long as you are organized and you've got a good structure going on, there's less travel time to and from work some more time with family."

Carve out a space that is only for work. Perry said, "And say listen when I'm in here, mom is at work from this time to this time."

Consider in-home daycare. Perry told us, "One thing that I heard a really successful at home person do is they actually hired somebody to come in and watch their child while they were at work."

Understanding what your boss expects from you, is always important, but especially so now.

"Find out exactly specifically what is that productivity level that that boss is going to say, 'good job,'" Perry said.

It's also good to keep in touch with your co-workers.

"Make sure that you are scheduling time to have some face time, even if it's on Zoom or WebEx or any of the online platforms, to basically reconnect with your team," Perry said.