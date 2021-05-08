ACC to graduate registered nurses amid nursing shortage during COVID-19 surge

The state denied requests to send emergency staff to local hospitals, urging them to use federal funds.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, a group of licensed practical nurses will graduate from Austin Community College as registered nurses.

This comes as the clock is ticking for the City to find extra staff to help with the nursing shortage.

"It's not that we don't have the beds and the equipment, but we need a certain amount of staff to be able to supply certain types of care," said Austin Public Health Director Dr. Desmar Walkes.

The Delta variant is putting a strain on an already short medical staff. Last week, the state denied requests to send emergency staff to local hospitals. Assistant Director of Health Equity and Community Engagement Adrienne Starrup said the City is looking at ways to help.

"It is of the top of mind of the leaders of the city to figure out how we can support our hospitals," said Starrup."Whether it be looking for ways to use the FEMA reimbursement process or unveiling hospital partners to special contracted rates to make it more affordable. "

But help is on the way.

"I'm going to be graduating with my RN degree," said Austin Community College student Amarachi Amaikwu.

Amaikwu will be getting her diploma in less than 24 hours.

"I actually got offered a job today in one of the residency programs," said Amaikwu. "It's very exciting."

Also, smiling ear to ear about joining the fight against COVID-19 is Dory Castellanos.

"Exciting because I never thought I would get here," said Castellanos.

The 50-year-old has experienced homelessness and has four kids, so she's no stranger to the pressure she's about to face as a registered nurse.

"I'm ready for the challenge," said Castellanos. "I'm one of those people, I've always been one to walk towards the danger, so I'm just ready to get going."

While they won't cure the nursing shortage, they're right on time to provide much needed help.