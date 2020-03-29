TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to provide an update on the ongoing fight to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Abbott has taken extra measures in recent days to combat the coronavirus impact, including issuing an order that anyone flying in from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans – all places among the country's worst COVID-19 hotspots – must be quarantined for 14 days.

The state has also taken measures to bolster the frontline forces against the pandemic, including waiving some regulations to strengthen the nurse workforce.

In addition, Abbott has temporarily waived expiration dates for licenses when it comes to pharmacists and pharmacist technicians, so they can focus on helping patients without having to renew.

