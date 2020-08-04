SAN ANTONIO — My hair is getting out of control, and I just want to take these trimmers and get to work… but maybe I’d better talk to an expert first. Someone whose job is teaching hairstyling.

Lici, known as Lici LadyBarber on Instagram, has some simple advice for those of us who are unsure what to do with our hair.

“Work more on maintaining your look and embracing the natural texture of your hair,” she said.

That means leaving everything up top alone, but you can use trimmers to clean up around your ears and neck. Don’t try anything fancy, just follow your natural hairline.

“You will be able to still have a groomed appearance without making the mistake of putting the scissors or clippers to your head,” she said.

Remember that less is more, because once that hair is gone, it’s gone.

“We can’t take the look of being ungroomed," she said. "And if we go into that anxiety and start cutting our hair it’s like ‘oh my god, what did I do?”

Ultimately, Lici says there’s a deeper lesson to learn here.

“We are made the way we are, and learning to adapt and accept the way that we are when we’re sharp and clean versus when we’re transitioning into a more lived-in natural look is just as important. So love yourself for who you are and go with it.”

RELATED: 'There is light at the end of the tunnel' former KENS 5 reporter talks life in China at the back-end of the pandemic

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force giving update

RELATED: Real-time updates: 503 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; slew of new deaths from nursing home outbreak reported

RELATED: San Antonio man arrested for coronavirus-related hoax