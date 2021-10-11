7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases ticks up Monday | Track the numbers

KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Monday, Nov. 15):

239 additional COVID-positive cases were reported Monday; the seven-day moving average of new cases rose to 210 . The total number of cases rose to 324,010 .

As of Monday, 150 Bexar County residents are hospitalized. Of the 150 patients, 25 patients are on ventilators, while 54 are in intensive care.

Texas (data as of Monday, Nov. 15):

1,207 cases were reported Monday, including 945 new confirmed, 168 new probable, and 9 backlogged cases. More than 4.254 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

cases were reported Monday, including new confirmed, new probable, and 9 backlogged cases. More than Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 9 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 71,186.

additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 2,653 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Texas as of Thursday; that includes 67 pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. The state has 813 adult ICU beds and 115 pediatric ICU beds available.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Across Texas, 18.152 million residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In total, the state has administered 34.75 million vaccine doses, as of Monday, Nov. 15. Texas is in the middle of the pack among the rest of the states, with between 48 to 64% of its population fully vaccinated, as of Nov. 14:





Progress and Warning Indicators

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.