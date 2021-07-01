500 San Antonians needed for latest COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

It begins this month and is being conducted by UT Health San Antonio and its clinical partner, University Health.

SAN ANTONIO — You could be one of 500 San Antonians needed to be a part of the fifth international COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial sponsored by Novavax.

It begins this month and is being conducted by UT Health San Antonio and its clinical partner, University Health.

“We are proud to offer this vaccine clinical trial to the people of San Antonio and surrounding counties,” Dr. Barbara Taylor, principal investigator of the local study site, said. “We are particularly interested in seeing participation from people at higher risk for COVID-19, including older participants.”

In total, Novavax is looking to enroll approximately 30,000 volunteers at up to 110 study sites in the U.S. and internationally in this Phase 3 randomized control trial.

Studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine on this vaccine candidate – referred to as "NVX-CoV2373" – evaluated two injections of the vaccine at two dose levels with and without the company’s patented Matrix-M™ adjuvant. That vaccine ingredient is being tested to see if it produces a stronger immune response at a lower vaccine dosage.

Researchers followed 130 participants ages 18 through 59 and found the study vaccine was generally well-tolerated. Patients who received the vaccine with Matrix-M had stronger antibody and T-cell responses, both hallmarks of a vaccine that could protect from infection.

The Phase 3 trial will enroll adults age 18 and older – including those at higher risk because of their age, race, ethnicity, medical conditions, living situation or work environment. Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine or placebo in two doses, 21 days apart. Two-thirds of volunteers will receive the vaccine and one-third will receive the placebo. All participants will be followed for two years to determine whether the vaccine reduces the risk of COVID-19 disease. Study participants will be seen at both University Health and UT Health San Antonio locations.