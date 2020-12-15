5 more Texas prison inmates have died from coronavirus

Prison officials released information regarding the deaths of five inmates Tuesday. Their ages range from 32 to 73.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the deaths of five inmates Tuesday, dating back to August.

Their ages range from 32 to 73 years old. There have been 172 prisoners who have died of coronavirus since tracking began in April, according to officials.

TDCJ officials said the deaths of 47 other inmates are currently under investigation.

In addition to the latest deaths reported this week, 26 employees have died.

Below is what we know about the five prisoners who died based on information from officials:

Tony Miller, 51:

Miller tested positive for coronavirus on July 22.

He was transported from the Havins Unit in Brownwood to a hospital on July 31 and died on Aug. 1.

Autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death.

He had served 27 years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Gene Brown, 66:

Brown tested positive for coronavirus on July 18.

He was transported from the Segovia Unit in Edinburg to a hospital on July 22. He died on Aug. 9.

Autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death.

He had served nine years of a 15-year sentence out of Harris County.

Ashley Rodriguez, 32:

Rodriguez tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 19. She was transported from the Hobby Unit in Marlin that same day.

Rodriguez died Nov. 1 at a hospital in Temple.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, coronavirus was a contributing cause of her death.

She had served six years of a 75-year sentence out of Nueces County.

Mac Arthur Smith, 73:

Smith tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 5 and was transported from the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson to the hospital that same day.

He died on Aug. 15 at a hospital in Tyler.

Autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, coronavirus was the immediate cause of his death.

He had served two years on a four-year sentence out of Smith County.

Johnny Collins, 65:

Collins tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 24 and was transported from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville to the hospital that same day.

He died on Sept. 3 at Hospital Galveston.

Autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, coronavirus was the immediate cause of his death.

He had served 29 years of a 43-year sentence out of Harris County.