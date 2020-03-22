SAN ANTONIO — There are now 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County, per an update from Metro Health Sunday afternoon.

The number of total confirmed cases is up 6 from the numbers released Saturday, March 21.

Of the 45 cases, 26 are travel-related, 7 are from close-contact, and 10 are community-transmission. 2 cases remain under investigation at this time.

A total of 311 people have been tested through the Metro Health lab as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

For more information, visit Metro Health online.