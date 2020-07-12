'The model of character, faith and discipleship': 44-year-old Forney High School coach dies after battle with COVID-19

"Your dedication to your players and students will forever be remembered through the hearts of many," one tweet read.

Forney High School Coach Jeremy Morgan died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, officials with Forney ISD said.

Morgan, 44, was the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach for the high school's football team, as well as assistant coach for the softball team.

Morgan's children took to Twitter to share their grief following their father's death. Many in the community replied to their tweets with condolences and memories of Morgan.

I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon. To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven. ✝️🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzO07yDetc — Will Morgan (@willis10_) December 7, 2020

and he was a perfectly healthy 44 year old. — Emily (@emilyadelinem) December 6, 2020

Officials with the school district said they do not yet have any information on arrangements, adding "this is a very difficult time for all of us."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and Forney Family member, Coach Jeremy Morgan," district officials said in a statement. "Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. Coach Morgan was a blessing to us all and he will be deeply missed."

Morgan had previously coached at Waxahachie High School, where he was an alum, according to a tweet from the district's athletics department.

"Waxahachie ISD Athletics honors the life and legacy of former WHS Coach and Alumnus Jeremy Morgan for his dedication to his family, students, friends and community," the tweet read. "He is and always will be the model of character, faith and discipleship."

The Waxahachie football team had previously asked their community to pray for Morgan on Dec. 1 as he fought the virus.

After his death, the Waxahachie men's soccer team tweeted their prayers to his family and thanked him for his time as a coach at both schools.