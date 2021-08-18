Morgan ISD cancels classes district wide after 24% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19

School officials announced that there will be no school for students Aug. 19-24 and In-person classes would resume Aug 25.

TEMPLE, Texas — Morgan Independent School District (MISD) dismissed students early Aug. 18 due to 24% of student and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the principal of the district announced in a video Wednesday.

School officials announced that there will be no school for students Aug.19-24 and in-person classes would resume Aug 25.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly 40% of people 12+ are fully vaccinated in Bosque County and 47% have one dose.

MISD said they want students who test positive for COVID-19 to remain home for 10 calendar days and can attend online learning to receive attendance credit.

Superintendent, Juan Ramirez, said in a letter released to the community:

"We are notifying all student families and staff members that individuals have been lab-confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and those individuals were last present on campus on Friday, August 13, 2021 and on Monday, August 16, 2021.

As we carefully review, we believe we have traced all students, staff, or areas accessed by the individual who has tested positive or who may have come into “close contact” with that individual and made the proper arrangements for any necessary quarantining and disinfecting.

We will keep you apprised of further updates. If any students and/or staff did come in close contact with the individual who tested positive, they will be contacted directly by a school administrator within 24-48 hours."

The City of Morgan is about 53 miles east of Waco. One hundred and forty students are enrolled in the district. Due to the governor's orders, masks will not be required but recommended when students return.

"We will highly encourage our students to do what they feel is best for them,” said Ramirez. “As far as safety is concerned, we have mask out front so as students and staff enter if they choose to wear a mask, we are encouraging them to do so. If not, we also highly respect their decisions and how they go about doing things."

School officials say an amended 2021-22 school calendars will be published after the school board meeting, Aug 23.