HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The number of Harris County Sheriff's Office employees who have contracted the coronavirus climbed to 23 confirmed cases Monday, according to officials.

One employee is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. And most of the confirmed cases are jail employees, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO reported April 3 a sheriff's deputy and a detention officer had tested positive.

Both employees had been working at the Harris County Jail at 12000 Baker Street. HCSO said the detention officer is a woman in her late 30s and the deputy is a woman in her late 40s. In total, five employees at the facility have tested positive.

At last report, the sheriff's office was awaiting coronavirus test results for about 70 employees.

At this time, HCSO reports 178 employees are in quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure. That includes deputies, detention officers and support staff. At least one of the employees has been hospitalized, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Officials said 61 quarantined employees have been cleared to return to work.

HCSO is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

The announcement comes shortly after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was ordered to stop releasing nonviolent inmates from the prison.

HCSO had already released its first group of inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jails, but some lawmakers are concerned the releases could present a danger to the public.

