Bexar County now has 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to new numbers released by Metro Health Wednesday evening.

135 total tests have been conducted by Metro Health Lab, yielding 111 total negative cases. 24 cases were confirmed by Metro Health, and one test was confirmed by a private lab.

While the cause of 13 cases remains under investigation, Metro Health has yet to confirm any community spread in the San Antonio area. Eight travel-related cases and four close contact cases have been confirmed so far.

The new numbers come hours after city leaders issued the fourth Pubic Health Emergency for San Antonio; the latest decree suspends dine-in services at local restaurants and orders the closure of bars, bowling alleys, fitness centers and other "non-essential businesses."

Following that issuance, Texas Governor waived certain restrictions to allow some restaurants to begin alcohol delivery service in an effort to support the state's hospitality industry.

According to the Texas Tribune, the state is nearing 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, though their calculation does not reflect the latest data from Bexar County.

As cases in the state rise, leaders continue to state that the increase is "exactly what we expected," as more Texans are tested for the virus

“We have seen 111 negative tests and as expected, when we increased access to testing, we diagnosed additional cases of COVID-19, many of which are still under investigation,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager.

The city said more updates will be announced by noon Thursday.

