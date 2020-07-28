11 youth, five staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Children's Shelter in San Antonio

The five staff members who tested positive are in self-isolation while universal tests are being conducted weekly at the Children's Shelter.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Children’s Shelter of San Antonio confirmed on Friday that 11 youth tested positive for coronavirus.

“It is a shock. It’s something that you are like, 'OK, this has occurred in our facility,'" said Anais Biera Miracle, chief public relations officer for the organization.

The Children’s Shelter serves as a safe haven for youth who’ve been neglected and abused. Clients are provided emergency shelter and take part in a therapeutic foster care program. Mental health services are also offered for youth and families impacted by maltreatment.

On July 15, two youth at the Children’s Shelter had fevers and tested positive for coronavirus. A couple of days later, universal testing of all residents and staff was underway.

Five staff members and 11 youth ended up testing positive. Biera Miracle noted none of the youth had to be hospitalized.

“We actually have an isolation hallway, and so we also have a go-to team which just specifically works with those children who are in isolation.”

The Children’s Shelter is working with Metro Health and a private medical provider to execute universal testing at the facility on a regular basis as the pandemic rages on.

“This was a recommendation also by Dr. Junda Woo with the San Antonio Metro Health District to test, every three to seven days, children and youth and staff who have tested negative and be able to make sure there are no new positive cases,” Biera Miracle said.

Metro Health Assistant Director Anita Kurian said that while facilities where lots of children are implementing safety protocols, there’s still concern about the virus making its way into places such as such environments, as well as schools.

“Even at the shelter, they are practicing and putting into place the measures that we’ve been talking about, such as physical distancing and using face coverings," Kurian said. "There’s always the risk of a staffer – especially when you have this wide spread community transmission happening – there is always a risk of a staffer bringing it into the facility."