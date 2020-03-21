SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the City of San Antonio's Metro Health District have confirmed 10 more cases of coronavirus in Bexar County, bringing the total up to 39.

According to the Metro Health website, of the 39 cases, 16 are travel-related, 5 are from close contact, 9 are community-transmission and 9 are under investigation.

A total of 293 people have been tested by the Metro Health Lab at this time.

Here's a break down of confirmed cases by gender and age group:

Metro Health

This update comes as earlier this week Governor Greg Abbott issued a public health disaster statewide for the first time in more than 100 years.

