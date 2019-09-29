AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a similar story.

A former NFL football player is trying to prevent concussions by teaching safer ways to play the game.

Scott Peters said he probably got a few concussions in his days playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

Now, he's trying to save the brains of young football players.

Peters was the keynote speaker at the Concussion Health Summit at Dell Children's Medical Center on Sunday.

RELATED:

New techniques help athletes recover from concussions

Leander father and pediatric neurologist warn of concussion health after son's football tackle

He started a program called "Tip of the Spear," which teaches coaches how to play the game without using your head.

"You don't move furniture in your house with your head. Most people don't. We use our hands, our shoulders, things that are more beneficial from a performance standpoint but the by-product of that is winning," Peters said. "We teach a lot of body control then how to apply force on the field where you can perform at your optimal level, but again the by-product is safety because you're not hitting with your helmet."

Peters said football is worth playing, but only when you play it right.

"I wouldn't go back and play it the way I played it because that's ridiculous ... I'm not here to do one thing. Football is not the end all be all. It's amazing, it's a tool, it's an amazing experience but it's not something you will do forever, it's a short-lived career, ultimately," Peters said. "I wouldn't even call it a career. It's a dead-end job."

Tip of the Spear is a year-round program for coaches at the youth, high school and collegiate levels.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Willie Nelson spotted in front row for Nancy Pelosi's Texas Tribune Festival talk

Child hit by driver, killed in northeast Austin

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake

Left in the Dust: Digging into the Texas Hill Country's growing rock mining industry