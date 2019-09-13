SAN ANTONIO — Amid national concern over several sudden cases of vaping-related hospitalizations, including in South Texas, San Antonio Metro Health is confirming that e-cigarettes have led to two cases of severe lung disease in Bexar County.

With six deaths and more than 450 other cases of lung illness associated with vaping reported across the country, Metro Health officials are "strong recommending that residents discontinue the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices."

RELATED: 'I almost died': Uvalde man has a warning after being hospitalized for vape-related illness

RELATED: Family of Texas teenager on ventilator says vaping is to blame for her hospitalization

RELATED: Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

The city is focusing its efforts on preventing further vaping-related illness in local schools, saying that it "advises teachers and school district personnel to continue informing students of the dangers" that can come from vaping and using e-cigarettes. The city will also be collaborating with prevention specialists in local schools in the effort to prevent further illness.