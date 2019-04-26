There are no cases of Ebola or any new strain of any potentially infectious diseases in Laredo or Nuevo Laredo, the Laredo Health Department said in a press release Friday.

The statement from the City of Laredo said that its health department routinely screens any local, potentially-exposed person and migrants as an international port. The department also works with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and health officials in Nuevo Laredo to monitor disease. Nuevo Laredo health officials also conduct complete health checks on all migrants who stay in their shelters, a spokesperson said.

The statement concluded by reiterating that there is no Ebola in Laredo and, if there was, the City of Laredo would officially notify the media and public regarding precautions and action being taken.