Child care re-opening: What they're doing to keep your children safe

Sanitation will increase significantly and parents are encouraged to help keep their kids’ health accountable before they enter their childcare centers.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — All daycare and childcare centers are allowed to open up if they closed the last few months.

The coronavirus outbreak instilled a need for new rules at childcare centers for the health and safety of everyone inside the campuses.

“We’re doing drop-off at the door, rather than have the parents come within the building, trying to eliminate traffic within the building and obviously exposure coming in. We’re doing health screenings at the door as well, so before the children enter the building, we’re taking temperatures and then just kind of chatting with the parents about anything we need to be aware of, have they been running fever, have they been coughing, anything like that," said Stepping Stone school director Megan Norman.

The amount of sanitation has increased significantly and parents are encouraged to help keep their kids’ health accountable before they enter their childcare centers.

“We absolutely recommend parents to do health checks at home prior to getting to the day care center. When they get there, we’re also going to do that health check, but we certainly recommend that our families are able to do that as they are at home," said Kindercare Learning Center district leader Crystal Dewoody.

As more parents stop working from home, daycare centers want to take every precaution possible and are following the guidelines given by the CDC and the Brazos County Health Department to contain the spread of the virus.

“Every center could potentially end up with a case, and that’s just part of staying open and keeping your doors open, now will we ever know? We don’t know because a lot children are not being tested. A lot of them are just being sent home. But it’s just the numbers in keeping the numbers intact," said Prodigy Center owner Ingrid Wood.

Many daycare centers are also limiting the number of children and staff in one room to maintain social distancing.