Check your freezers! A recall for frozen chicken patties has been issued due to what officials are calling a "high health risk."

Tysons Food, Inc. issued a nationwide recall Thursday for 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the recall came after multiple customers complained about the frozen, fully cooked chicken patty. The Class I recall was issued due to the product possibly being contaminated with "extraneous materials."

The U.S. Food Inspection and Safety Service said they were especially concerned over the recall due to the items likely being in people's freezers and urged for customers to check and throw out the chicken patties.

The patties were produced in January 2019 in 26 ounce resealable plastic bags with the title, "Weaver Chicken Breast Patties, Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat." They were distributed to stores nationwide.

The best by used date is for January 2020. The lot codes found on the back of the recalled package label are:

0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.