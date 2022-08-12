Celine Dion diagnosis: Stiff-person syndrome symptoms and treatments

As it worsens, the condition ultimately leaves sufferers as "human statues" who are unable to walk or talk as the disease locks their bodies into rigid positions..."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Singer Celine Dion revealed that she is suffering from a rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome or SPS.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having," the singer said.

Related Articles Celine Dion diagnosed with rare, incurable neurological disorder

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the condition is characterized by muscles that tense uncontrollably, and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

"Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion said. "Sometimes causing difficulty when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

Because those with the disease can't control their bodies effectively, they're more prone to falling and injuring themselves because they can't move to catch themselves, according to NINDS.

Because of this, Dion said she wouldn't be able to continue her already-rescheduled European tour, which was set to begin in February 2023.

As it worsens, the condition ultimately leaves sufferers as "human statues" who are unable to walk or talk as the disease locks their bodies into rigid positions for hours at a time.

While there is no cure for stiff-person syndrome, it can be treated with muscle relaxants, anti-convulsants and other drugs.

"With appropriate treatment, the symptoms are usually well controlled," according to the NINDS website.

Dion said she was receiving medical treatment to slow the progression of the disease.

SPS affects twice as many women as men.

It is frequently associated with other autoimmune diseases such as type-I diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia, NINDS said.