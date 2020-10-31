'Your family comes first': SAPD officer, cancer survivor whose mother died from breast cancer warns others to be proactive

"I don't want anyone to have to feel the pain that I feel with this loss of my mom."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is dealing with a painful loss after her mother died from breast cancer in May. Now, Officer Cecelia Cantu, who had a cancer scare of her own in the past, wants to save other lives.

"It is all new," she said. "And I realized that recently when I wanted to call her."

Cantu's new normal is no longer being able to call up her mom, Theresa.

"You feel like an orphan when you lose your mom," she said." You want to call, and you can't call. My mom was the rock. She was extremely strong. I think that is why she didn't realize she was in pain, because she didn't feel it."

In 2016, Theresa was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was fine up until earlier this year, when the cancer came back with a vengeance.

"All of her organs started to shut down," she said. "And it was fast."

Cecelia rushed to the hospital to be there for her mom's final hours.

"Your mom comes first," the officer said. "Your family comes first."

It was the same night she was needed by her fellow SAPD brothers and sisters in uniform. At the end of May, violence was erupting in the downtown streets after a peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd devolved into chaos. Cecelia was torn between her own mother and her call to protect and serve.

"I always want to try and be there for them," she said. "But, ultimately, that's my mom. She brought me into this world."

Theresa died the following morning.

"I will never forget those two days," she said. "Because, my mom passed away and I had to tell my boss that I couldn't help them. I felt bad, but ultimately I had to be there for my mom, my dad and my family."

For the entire month of October, she and other SAPD officers have been wearing a pink badge to remember the survivors and those we've lost.

"I don't want anyone to have to feel the pain that I feel with this loss of my mom," she said.

Cecelia had thyroid cancer, but is now clear. She is using her own scare to warn others to get checked.

"My biggest thing is any little thing, if something doesn't feel right man, woman anything just go get checked," she said. "Don't hesitate."

In the meantime, the officer is holding strong knowing her rock is looking down at her.