Tips to avoid 'pink scams' during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO — Better Business Bureau Regional Director Marilyn Huffman asks if you buy something that has a pink ribbon on it or is "pinked out," how much of that is actually going to the cause you want it to go to?



October is sometimes called "Pinktober" to highlight supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month, but the Better Business Bureau says scammers are also aware that many people want to give to the cause all month long.



"Scammers know that. They know that you are emotionally tied to what you're wanting to give to and they will use that against you,” said Huffman, who serves the BBB’s Pacific Southwest region.



ThinkBeforeYouPink.org says the Breast Cancer Action group coined the term "pinkwashing," where a company or organization claims to care about breast cancer by promoting a pink ribbon product when in actuality it doesn’t.



"A lot of them will use names that are very similar or claim to be a specific company, but when actually you click on the link, it may take you to a scammer's website,” Huffman said.



How to spot the scheme? The BBB says go to Give.org and type in the charity’s name for yourself.



"You'll be able to search them out in the system and find out key information about them,” Huffman said.