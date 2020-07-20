Maintaining whole health in the time of coronavirus

Some doctors say it's important to practice coronavirus prevention measures. But it's also critical to keep up with other health needs.

SAN ANTONIO — The strain coronavirus has put on hospitals, and the healthcare system as a whole, has led to some patients delaying or canceling their typical check-ups. And some doctors and surgeons are worrying it's leading to a backlog.

"The long term effect on a physician’s practice is a slowing down in the immediate term, for breast surgeons in particular because the patients aren’t getting screened as quickly so there’s a slowdown in the beginning and then when that ramps up there’s an onslaught of patients and that will also delay appointments and care," said Dr. Kathryn Wagner, a breast surgical oncologist and member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. "We know it’s going to be crazy busy coming up but we don’t know when that is."

Dr. Wagner says she can operate on breast cancer, but there are some procedures, including those on benign lesions, she cannot do, which has an impact on her patients.

"From an overall health or well-being standpoint, any breast issue in a woman is severely anxiety causing," Dr. Wagner said.

Dr. Wagner says in many cases, women have also delayed their annual mammograms,which, if they're done regularly, should not be a major concern, but could affect some patients.

She says when mammogram screenings were allowed again, offices began offering them, but because of capacity and social distancing needs, they couldn't have as many people in the waiting room ready to go, and there has been a months-long backlog in some cases.

"A delay in mammographic screening can delay the diagnosis, and depending upon the diagnosis it can make a difference," Dr. Wagner said. "We think most of the time patients are probably okay with the super early and non-invasive cancers, but the idea of mammography is to catch the cancer before it can be felt in the breast on an exam, before the woman feels it- and that is what we’re wanting. That delay could lead to some women finding a cancer by feeling it."

She asks that women whose mammograms have been delayed do self-breast exams, and if they feel something, she says it's important to call their doctor and request a diagnostic mammogram.

She says she wanted to make it clear that even with elective procedures disallowed in most cases, there are some situations where patients can still get surgery. And she wants to reassure patients that measures are being taken to make sure they are safe from the coronavirus when they do go to the hospital.