LAREDO, Texas — Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz issued a statement on Sunday regarding a boil water notice:

During the City’s routine monitoring and testing of our potable (drinking) water it was detected that Chlorine levels in our distribution system were low in certain sectors of our city, creating a potential health risk to users.

Given that the health and safety of all of our residents and users is our top priority, the city has taken extra precautions, city-wide, so that we all may remain safe.

We are working directly with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) which required the city to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice from the City.

There is no water shortage. I ask that we come together as a community and look out for each other. Take notice of your neighbors and help when and where you can; Only buy what you need and report any price gouging (overcharging) to Laredo Police Department.

Today, my immediate concern and focus is on fixing this situation; however, in the very near future, no later than tomorrow, Monday morning, I will call for a press conference and a special City Council meeting during the week to provide you more details on how and why this happened, and how we can prevent this from happening again in the future. I assure you that the city has placed every possible resource to rectify this situation as quickly as possible. We will lift the advisory when we get the all-clear from TCEQ which we expect very soon. Until then, take precautionary measures.