Boerne expected to get new Baptist Health hospital with acute care, emergency rooms

Although the city has an emergency room run by Methodist Healthcare—many residents often find themselves driving to San Antonio for additional care.

BOERNE, Texas — Baptist Health is moving forward with plans to build a new hospital in Boerne.

They recently announced their plans to build a hospital with dozens of inpatient beds and an emergency room—something that city leaders say they need.

Interstate 10 and Highway 46 is where you can see construction on the roads—and soon, a 23-acre plot of land will change too.

“When we look at the area of Boerne, Texas, it doesn’t have any inpatient acute care beds available, and the community continues to grow,” Matthew Stone, group CEO for Baptist Health System estimates a new hospital could have between 25 to 35 inpatient beds and 12 to 16 emergency rooms.

Although the city has an emergency room run by Methodist Healthcare—many residents often find themselves driving to San Antonio for additional care.

“Currently, if you need to be hospitalized, say for minor injuries or minor care, that might require a day or two of hospitalization. There are not options here in the city of Boerne,” Chris Shadrock, communications director for the City of Boerne and says feedback from residents is positive so far.

“They didn’t want to keep driving all the way into San Antonio or other communities, Kerrville or Fredericksburg for the next acute care hospital,” Shadrock added.

Baptist Health says they are working on designs for the hospital—but say it will aim to finish construction in late 2023.

Leaders are hoping that as the city grows—the hospital can grow with it.

“We really believe that when you put a facility that has inpatient care available to it, you get additional medical support that moves to that community”