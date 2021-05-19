'Blue Poop Challenge' is trending online | Here's what it means 💩

You might know where this is going.

TEXAS, USA — There's a new challenge that is stinkin' cool, considering all the buzz it's getting on social media.

ZOE, a healthcare science company whose goal is to help people understand their body's response to food, launched the #bluepoopchallenge Tuesday.

The company gave blue muffins to thousands of people and found that gut transit time, which is the time it takes for food to travel through the gut, can say a lot about a person’s gut microbiome.

"Eat the blue muffins and be a part of your own personal science experiment. We'll send you enough for you and a friend, so you can compare results," the website says.

You can buy the muffins on ZOE's website, or you can make them with the recipe posted here.

We visited the FAQ page to learn a little bit more about the challenge.

One of the top questions says: Will my poop really go blue? What if it doesn't?

The answer:

Your poop should turn blue if you eat two blue muffins (2.3oz/65g each) made using the correct amount of one of the recommended blue dyes. If you don't see any blue (or greenish-blue) poop, this could be because:

The blue dye hasn't passed through your digestive system yet

You pooped blue and didn't notice it — we recommend paying attention to the color on your toilet paper after you wipe!

There wasn't enough blue dye added to your blue muffins

You can read more about the challenge here.