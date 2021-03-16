Blood supply at critical level during spring break

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center says donations are down, and with more people traveling there are more accidents on the roads.

SAN ANTONIO — Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation but the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says the R&R is taking a toll on its supplies.

In the past week, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is seeing 50 to 100 fewer donations a day. At the same time, demand for blood is up 45%.

“We are getting orders for more than 200 hundred units of O-positive blood daily, while we only have 75 units on our shelves,” said Stephanie Nunez-Leos, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment with the blood and tissue center.

She says giving blood is becoming less of a priority for people during spring break as more activities become available.

“People are going for spring break they’re heading out either on the road or on planes,” she said. "And those types of travel, as we get more people on the road, that indicates there would potentially be higher propensity for accident that could happen, therefore the demand is also being raised.”

They have a two-and-a-half day supply for all blood types. For O blood types, which are used in emergencies, they have less than a day’s supply. Nunez-Leos says they are starting to have to ration how much they supply to hospitals in our area.

“Shortages like this force the blood center to work with our hospitals to really determine which blood transfusions are really going to have to be delayed until more is available.”

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hoping to get up to a 7-day supply which is considered adequate for the 48 counties and more than a hundred hospitals and clinics they serve

“This month of March, we are offering a $10 dollar Amazon card that will be given at the time of donation,” she said. “So they get the Amazon gift card as well as the opportunity to go online and redeem on our donor store as well.”

Donors can call 210-731-5590 to make appointments or visit SouthTexasBlood.org. They are accepting walk-ins and same-day donations as space allows.