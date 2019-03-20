SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health officials confirmed this year’s first case of measles in Bexar County, the first since 2007.

Officials added this is “associated” with a case of measles from Guadalupe County that was confirmed and reported by KENS 5 in early March. The disease had been traveling across the U.S. at a record pace this year; 25 percent of those who get measles end up going to the hospital.

Earlier this year, a University Health pediatrician told KENS 5 about the disease’s tendency to be extremely contagious. Dr. Ryan Van Ramshorst said immunization is the most effective way to protect yourself from measles.