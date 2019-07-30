SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County leaders announced Tuesday they will prosecute opioid manufacturers in October 2020. The lawsuit makes San Antonio a pioneer in fighting the opioid crisis.

"Bexar County, along with Dallas County, would be the first to go to trial on this very case," said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

In the lawsuit, local government targets big pharmaceutical names they say played a role in creating the opioid crisis, like Purdue Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

At its peak, Bexar County saw more than 600 opioid-related deaths in four years. There are additional victims who weren't necessarily prescribed pain pills.

"Any moment there are 4,000 people in jail - a significant fraction of which are there for opioid-related crimes. Law enforcement responds to 9-1-1 calls and others also related to opioid-related crimes" said TJ Mayes of Phipps Deacon Purnell.

Mayes also referenced the cost of the District Attorney's office to prosecute opioid-related crimes, the cost of court administration and trial services in explaining why the county deserves at least one billion dollars. "When you think about these costs and go back in time to 2008, it becomes a significant number," he said.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2018. Bexar County is not the first U.S. county to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, but it is the first in Texas.

"We beleive our issue here is unique, and it will be persuasive to a jury that the figure we're asking for will be covered by Bexar County tax payers," said Mayes.

Every penny the county is rewarded will go straight back to the people within it. Judge Nelson Wolff said all proceeds will go toward rehabilitation in Bexar County.

A San Antonio judge, jury, and law firm will preside over the case, likely in the same courtroom where the announcement was made.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Dilley ISD to provide school supplies for all students within the district

ACLU: More than 900 children split at border since 2018 court order

At least 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Houston

How to freeze your credit after the Capital One breach

Wearable air conditioner could make the Texas heat more bearable