Bexar County non-profit providing holistic care as national maternal mortality rate rises

The Health Collaborative has served as a central resource for low-income families for more than 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Fuji Walker survived a close encounter with death while pregnant decades ago. She now serves as an advocate for women in Bexar County who are at-risk of maternal mortality.

“Back when I was having my children, I was diagnosed with toxemia. They now call it preeclampsia now and as I was experiencing that, a lot of symptoms and things that I was going through when I was sharing that with my doctor, it was kind of like, yeah, you’ll be okay, you’ll be okay. But then when it came down to it, I almost lost my life and my child’s life,” Walker said.

Maternal mortality nationwide more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, rising from an estimated 505 to 1,210 deaths, according to a recent study by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, and New Jersey experienced a 93% increase in maternal mortality among Black women in the first decade of the study compared to the second half.

The U.S. maintains the highest rate of maternal deaths compared to other wealthy nations. Among the common causes are drug overdose, suicide, excessive bleeding, infection, and heart disease.

“It’s so sad that that’s still happening. Here we are almost 40 years after I’ve had my own child,” Walker said.

The Health Collaborative has served as a non-profit resource for women in Bexar County in need of various social and clinical resource for more than 20 years.

Dr. Derek Anderson, the non-profit’s director community health, said there’s a need to address the socioeconomic issues among the Black community to help reduce the rate of maternal mortality, a task that isn’t solved in the doctor’s office.

The Health Collaborative emphasizes a holistic approach to linking residents with proper care, which entails providing families with life’s necessities, including food, housing and clothing.

“So that’s where we come in. We’re able to go outside the four doors where the doctors can’t,” Anderson said. “Research shows that by addressing those social level needs, reduces maternal and infant mortality, so not only are you getting a healthy fat baby but you’re also getting a healthy mother that comes with that.”

“We want to make sure that everybody in the family has a need that’s met so that the mother’s very comfortable and can really relaxing in that pregnancy,” Walker said.

Dr. Carla Ortique works as an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Houston, praised the Texas Legislature’s passage of Medicaid coverage for new moms. Under House Bill 12, postpartum Medicaid benefits would extent for a full year after childbirth.