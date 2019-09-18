SAN ANTONIO — Fire trucks in Bexar County Emergency Services District 2 will now all be outfitted with buckets, cleaning solution and equipment so they can scrub and spray suits and skin after fighting fires and before heading back to the station.

"Whenever they finish firefighting operations, exiting a house fire, they can be hosed down with the smaller garden hose here and scrubbed with a little bit of soap," Bexar County ESD 2's Rudy Khalaf said.

The department hopes the simple household items will help remove material containing carcinogens before it can transfer from the suit to the inside of a fire truck or the inside of a fire station, before getting decontaminated. ESD 2 said it learned from recent studies that crews who scrubbed down before getting in their trucks had fewer chemicals left on their skin and surfaces at the station by the end of the day than those who waited to clean.

Lowe's of Alamo Ranch covered the costs of materials so the ESD could get the techniques rolled out immediately. "We always want to help the communities we’re serving in," store manager Isaac Saldana said.

San Antonio Fire Department is also taking measures to decontaminate sooner.

Research is still underway on the best methods to prevent contact with chemicals, and decontaminate. More changes could be coming to the county as department leaders look for the best and most cutting-edge ways to protect their firefighters.

