Baptist Health System to allow one visitor per patient in certain areas of hospital

SAN ANTONIO — The Baptist Health System will expand visitation from no visitors to one visitor per patient to include the Emergency Department, inpatient and outpatient areas beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. But visitors are still not allowed for patients in isolation for COVID-19.

Baptist Health System has COVID-19 SAFE standards, which include heightened infection prevention processes, training and testing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for patients and their loved ones with peace of mind during visits.

Social distancing protocols are in place with several hand sanitization stations and surface disinfection.

Here is the full list of the updated visitation guidelines:

Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

One designated visitor per patient, with the exception of both parents for pediatric and NICU inpatients.

One designated visitor of a patient with disabilities and both parents of pediatric and NICU can remain with the patient at all times.

Visitors are required to wear a facemask that covers both their nose and mouth (bandanas are not acceptable and any facemasks with an exhalation valve must be covered or replaced with an isolation mask), sanitize their hands, and wear a visitor badge as well as carry a designated visitor pass. The designated visitor pass will be verified with the visitor’s identification at the entry screening station to gain entry to the hospital. Parents of pediatric and NICU inpatients have a patient identification band that is acceptable in lieu of the designated visitor pass.

All visitors are screened prior to entry. Any visitor with fever, symptoms of coronavirus infection, recent exposure to COVID-19, or a positive test for coronavirus prior to entering the hospital will be denied access.

Visitors are not permitted for patients in isolation for COVID-19.

Specifically designated waiting areas allow physical distancing for designated visitors. Visitors will wait in these designated waiting areas or go to the patient’s room and be required to wear a face mask.