Baptist Health System announces plans to expand in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne is set to get its first full-fledged hospital. That's because Baptist Health System has purchased land, north of Boerne Methodist Medical Center.

The hospital is projected to be completed with an opening date in late 2023 to early 2024. BHS purchased 23 acres to build a hospital campus on the northwest corner of the intersection of State Highway 46 and I-10.

It will include an acute care hospital with outpatient services, imaging and other diagnostic services. The initial cost is more than $50 million. BHS said it will eventually build a medical office building for physicians and other healthcare services.

“We are very excited about expanding the services we offer to the Boerne community, said Matt Stone, Baptist Health System group CEO. “The services provided will mean Boerne and surrounding residents will reduce the need to travel outside the community for care.”

“We are excited to welcome Baptist Health System to the Boerne community,” Boerne Mayor Tim Handren said. “Our residents have asked for additional medical facilities for years, and we are excited to work with the hospital system as they embark on the process to make this much-anticipated addition to our community.”

“The public will be invited to provide input during public forums planned during development of the campus,” Brady Phillips, Group Chief Strategy Officer for Baptist Health System, said.