Back-to-school sickness: Strep throat and pink eye the most common

Health officials warn parents now is the time to teach children proper hygiene habits to keep them healthy in the classroom.

AUSTIN, Texas — With students back in school, pesky germs and common illnesses can start to run through classrooms.

Health officials say going into the new school year, there are some things that parents will want to keep an eye out for – particularly, an increase in kids presenting symptoms that align with strep throat and pinkeye.

"Some things that parents could be looking for with strep throat, you're having pain with swallowing, fever, body aches, upset stomach. A lot of times that's how kids will present, and even vomiting," said Mollie Stanley, a MinuteClinic nurse Practitioner.

Stanley said when it comes to pink eye, doctors typically see irritation of the eye. There are also three different types of pinkeye.

"You can have an allergic pinkeye, a viral pinkeye or a bacterial conjunctivitis. Those kind of present a bit differently depending on what the source of the irritation is," said Stanley.

Symptoms of pink eye can be eyes being red, irritated and watery. Also, parents may see some drainage or discharge from the eye.

As far as hygiene tips, reminding kids to wash their hands is important. The CDC recommends 20 seconds or singing the happy birthday song twice.

"I think teachers in particular appreciate when they cover their cough. That's something that's been taught to the child, so if a child is feeling or starting to come down with something, they can quickly get in the habit of covering or coughing into their elbow," said Stanley.

Also, making sure kids are up-to-date on their vaccines can help keep them healthy. Stanley said health officials recommend that everyone receive the flu vaccine in about September or October, so that they're covered for the flu season.

"There are some more unusual things that come popping up as the return to school. So things that you could also be looking for would be lice – so just being sure that you're not sharing brushes or towels, especially in the locker room with our athletes, making sure your child has their own things to be using, not sharing water bottles," explained Stanley.

Health officials say by following all of those tips will help to decrease the spread of illness and make it a positive start to the school year.

