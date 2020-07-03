AUSTIN, Texas — In a letter to Austin ISD families, students and staff on Saturday, the school district said it will cancel all district-sponsored international school trips through March 31 due to the risk of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the school district said it had also suspended all district-sponsored domestic travel to states where there is community-wide spread of the virus and where local government has declared a state of public health emergency. That includes California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended avoiding all non-essential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Restrictions have been imposed on re-entry to the U.S. for individuals traveling to those countries.

AISD said any families traveling to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases over spring break should contact campus administration and plan to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning. The self-quarantine will be counted as excused absences, the school district said.

“We care about the health of our students, staff and families and we want to keep everyone updated on what we’re doing as a district to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus,” said Superintendent Paul Cruz.

Any students who have or who have recently had a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher are asked to check in with a physician before returning to school.

“Austin ISD is closely monitoring the situation and communicating with the CDC, Texas Department of State Health Services and the Travis County Health Department to ensure all students and staff members are safe and updated with the latest information,” said Cruz.

More information on AISD’s response to coronavirus can be found on the school district’s website.

Also on Tuesday, Eanes Independent School District canceled school-sponsored out-of-state travel, including a Hill Country Middle School Symphonic Band trip to Indianapolis.

