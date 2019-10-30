HOUSTON, Texas — The love for the Houston Astros and desire to see them clinch their second World Series is playing a factor in your mental and physical health.

Diehard fans have invested years on the team so stress may cause some symptoms that suppress your immune system.

Dr. Mariam Wahby, education specialist at Memorial Hermann, said in this flu season it’s not helpful when it comes to staying healthy.

She said people also don’t realize that stress and anxiety are two different things.

“Stress is a natural response in your body,” Dr. Wahby said. “When your body gets alerted to a perceived threat or danger, that’s what we call a stress response. Anxiety is more linked to worry so it’s the idea that something could happen. I might not perform in the way I want to. Something bad may occur.”

If you are feeling stressed or anxious watching tonight’s game Dr. Wahby said take deep breaths, get up and walk around and have some healthy food options around just in case you have an urge to indulge.

