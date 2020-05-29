'Uncontained COVID-19 outbreak' prompts closure of Leon Valley assisted living home

Health authorities say there's been at least one coronavirus-related death at the facility.

SAN ANTONIO — Local authorities say a Leon Valley assisted living home has been shut down by the city after what LVPD Chief Joe Salvaggio called "an uncontained COVID-19 outbreak."

At a daily COVID-19 briefing Metro Health District Medical Director Junda Woo said that there has been at least one COVID-19-related death at LovinglyHome LLC, and a total of five positive diagnoses of the virus among seven residents and staff who have been tested.

"Basic infections precautions were not being met," Woo said, adding that local and state health authorities have been working to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facility for about the past week.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the closure is an indefinite one. And the mayor said it's up to the state to determine when LovinglyHome will be able to resume regular operations.

Woo added that there are impending efforts to test other assisted living facilities whose residents and staff haven't been tested in the past month. Elsewhere in Friday's briefing, Nirenberg said that, of the 67 nursing homes in the metro, testing efforts have been 100% complete at 62 of them.