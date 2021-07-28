As Biles steps off the Olympics floor, mental health takes center stage

"It has long-lasting affects on other Americans to see that mental health and distress can really affect anyone," Ecumenical Center head Mary Beth Fisk said.

SAN ANTONIO — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles backed out of a second competition Wednesday, citing her mental wellbeing.

She stepped off the competition floor Tuesday after failing to completely execute a maneuver.

"I've just never felt like this going into a competition before," she told reporters in Tokyo. "I tried to go out there and have fun. Warmup in the back went a little better, but once I came out here I was like, 'No. Mental is not there. So I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.'"

Days earlier, Biles tweeted she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders. It isn't a rare state of mind for athletes, at least 35% of whom say they suffer from mental health problems that are a product of the pressure to perform, experts say.

But no one is immune to this type of stress.

"Mental health and distress can really affect anyone," said Mary Beth Fisk, executive director of the Ecumenical Center, a local counseling and mental health care facility. "Intense stress and pressure can certainly manifest itself in depression and anxiety, and it can be very harmful to the body."

Though not at the same scale, Fisk said students and employees experience regular pressure to perform. Heightened periods of scrutiny can lead to sleepless nights, poor eating habits, anxiety and even eating disorders.

Workers often create physical excuses to take time off from work to cope with these symptoms and feelings.

"So often, when we are in a place of intense emotion and expectation, it's very important to break away from that," Fisk said.

She said it's important to have allies that are present and willing to listen. Since fans and family are not allowed at these Olympics, Biles's support system has been thousands of miles away.

It's a feeling of isolation, Fisk said, that's raised the mental stakes during the pandemic. Mental health experts say ignoring or "pushing through" that stress can lead to burnout and worsen stress symptoms.

"It is important not to wait if experiencing hopelessness and depression," Fisk said.