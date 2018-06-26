The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first marijuana-based drug Monday. Researchers and patients hope it will open the door for more research on cannabis.

Epidiolex is created by a British company GW Pharmaceuticals. The medication contains canabidiol (CBD), a component of cannabis that doesn't have THC. It has helped treat rare and severe forms of epilepsy.

Austin resident Terri Carriker said the drug has improved her 15-year-old daughter's life. Catherine is part of the drug company's clinical trial. She suffers from intractable epilepsy, a severe form of epilepsy. Carriker said when combined with other medications, her daughter's seizures reduced by about 50 percent.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has to reclassify marijuana before Epidiolex can be sold. Currently, it's under the same category as cocaine and heroin.

"The biggest issue is that the federal government has yet to separate the issues of recreational and medicinal use," said Carriker. "Recognizing that it's beneficial for medicinal use can open the doors to making that available for far more than epilepsy."

There is a form of CBD available at dispensaries in Texas but it is not covered by insurance.

