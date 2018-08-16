As you head back to school, you may be tempted to save time and money on an eye doctor appointment by using a do-it-yourself app to check your child's vision. But is it the best way to go?

These eye exam apps are a new trend that claim to determine if you're near- or far-sighted, or if you have astigmatism.

KENS 5 spoke with San Antonio optometrist Jason Deviney, who says that patients should beware of the limitations of these apps.

“It seems like they can only determine a pretty limited scale,” Dr. Deviney said. “A lot of basic tests of left and right eye don’t focus on how the eyes work together.”

Dr. Deviney said that a visit to the optometrist also guarantees a check of the health of the eye:

“We check for things like glaucoma and macular degeneration so that we can catch them as early as needed.”

