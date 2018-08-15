KNOXVILLE — There have been widespread cases of measles across 21 states. So far this year, 107 people have contracted the deadly disease across the U.S.

When we first reported this, our post online was flooded with comments and concerns from people asking about vaccinations and the disease.

We took your questions to Dr. Joe Peeden, a pediatrician with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, to get some answers.

"The rates of vaccination have been dropping off and on for decades," Dr. Peeden said. "So it doesn’t surprise me."

Our first question for Dr. Peeden was whether or not measles is preventable.

"Measles is a terrible illness and it’s totally preventable," Dr. Peeden said. "It can kill you."

Online, you asked if measles can be spread by people who have been vaccinated. Dr. Peeden says yes, but something had to have gone wrong with the vaccination.

"If for some reason they’ve been under-vaccinated, the vaccines were not given in an appropriate manner, or they just did not respond and they contracted measles," Dr. Peeden explained.

You also asked, can vaccines fail? Dr. Peeden says yes, but not often.

"Not all vaccines are 100 percent," Dr. Peeden noted. "Some people don’t react. But generally, they give you good protection against illnesses."

We’ve all had to get booster shots at the doctor’s office. Dr. Peeden says that answers the question about whether or not vaccines wear off over time.

"They do, but there is a schedule that, if we continue, maintains immunity," Dr. Peeden said. "A good example of that is whooping cough. As you get older, young adults, older children, can lose their immunity, but they are re-vaccinated."

Finally, you asked at what point is something considered an outbreak. The CDC says it all depends on the disease. When the amount of a disease in a community rises above the expected level, an outbreak or epidemic is announced.

© 2018 WBIR