Alzheimer's Association, West Texas chapter hopeful for new science and medicine to help fight disease

MIDLAND, Texas — Alzheimer's and dementia effects over 400,000 people in Texas, with some being right here in our area.

"What the phone calls tell us is that we certainly have our fair share of people with Alzheimer's or dementia in the Permian Basin," said Janet Cross, Manager, Programs & Services for the Alzheimer's Association, West Texas Chapter.

Alzheimer's destroys memory and thinking skills. Tests and brain scans are done to diagnose people with the disease,

"It can show parts of the brain that are maybe not as active as it should be; with Alzheimer's, brain cells die," said Cross

Although the disease is usually in older people, that's not always the case, "If you have the younger onset form, it can show up in your 20's or 30's," said Cross.

If you're a woman, you are also more at risk, "Woman account for about two thirds of people that have Alzheimer's or dementia," she said.

There is still a lot to learn about Alzheimer's, but we know more now than we ever have before.

"I've been with the Association for 20 years and what we have learned over the last 20 years is amazing," Cross said.

"We're learning a whole lot, and I think there's a whole lot and I think there's a whole lot more that's going to come and I think that's going to happen rapidly," said Cross.

This summer a new medication came out which brought some hope.