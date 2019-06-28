SAN ANTONIO — Northeast Baptist Hospital is giving women with fibroids, or non-cancerous growths in the uterus, more treatment options. One of them includes a faster recovery time.

The Acessa procedure is a clinically-proven alternative to a hysterectomy or a myomectomy that uses radio frequency ablation, or heat, that is effective for nearly any size, quantity or location of fibroids. "This is a procedure specifically designed for fibroids in women, who have fibroids in multiple locations in their uterus, and they are seeking treatment that they can recover quickly from and that doesn't require major surgery," Baptist Health System Director of Obstetrics Dr. Henry Garza said.



Fibroids can feel as dense as a billiard ball. 50 to 70 percent of women get them, but not all cause problems.



The ultrasound is placed directly on the uterus to identify all fibroids present. A handpiece is guided into the fibroid and from there, depending on the size of the fibroid, the surgeon deploys what they call the electrode arrays, seven little needles that heat up the tissue. From there the fibroid shrivels and immediately becomes softer, more like a sponge, so patients who are getting pressure symptoms in their pelvis, bladder, or low back get relief immediately.



"We do the procedure. It takes an hour or so in the hospital, and they will sit in recovery after that for one to one-and-a-half hours, and then will go home," Dr. Garza said. Within a few days, patients are back to normal activities. Before this procedure, a hysterectomy or myomectomy, may have had to be performed.



"But either of those procedures, which we still do, requires a significantly longer recovery time," Dr. Garza said. He said the recovery from those procedures can take roughly six to eight weeks! Also, pregnancy would no longer be an option. With the Acessa procedure, it is a whole new ball game. "In the last 12 months since we've been doing the procedure, we have had several patients that of achieved pregnancy that were previously unable to do so," Dr. Garza added.

