Oklahoma's near-total abortion ban restricts access for Texans already faced with limited options

Thousands of Texas women have traveled to clinics in Oklahoma and other nearby states due to SB 8, which bans abortion after six weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — The Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of a near-total abortion ban proposes to criminalize the procedure, causing concern for Texans who’ve resorted to neighboring states for services since September.

Governor Greg Abbott's signing of Senate Bill 8 prompted Texas women to seek care in other states due to the restrictive nature of the legislation. The bill bans abortion after six week of pregnancy without exception to rape or incest.

Private citizens are allowed to sue anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion beyond the confines of the law.

Senate Bill 8 clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, have seen a surge in Texas patients for the past several months.

The organization has responded to the increased volume of patients by hiring additional staff and expanding clinic days. But women are still being turned away despite ongoing efforts to meet demand.

“Call volume has been around a hundred calls an hour, our patient volume has more than doubled. There are still not enough clinics in the region to be able to accommodate the volume of care that’s needed for Texas patients who are visiting us,” said Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord, Trust Women Foundation's communications director.

Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 612 would make the act of performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a penalty of up to $100,000.

Gingrich-Gaylord noted two other bills going through the state legislature pose a more immediate worry due to the chance they could become effective sooner than SB 612.

The legislation would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and permit enforcement by private citizens through law suits. Exceptions to abortions are allowed in the event of medical emergencies.

Advocates stress abortion is essential and protected under the Constitution as laid out by the 1973 landmark case Roe. V. Wade, which is currently being challenged in Mississippi and will be ruled upon by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Gingrich-Gaylord noted the focus is on continuing to stay committed to the needs of people, whether they’re coming from Texas, across Oklahoma or anywhere else in the U.S. Trust Women is prepared through a string of contingency plans.

“We’re fortunate to have really good relationships with other providers across the region but ultimately this is care that people should not have to travel outside of their own cities to get,” he said.

Planned Parenthood South Texas has cut down on the number of abortions provided by at last half in the past six months, according to Mara Posada, the organization’s public affair director.

Patients with financial means, have been referred to clinics in Oklahoma.

“About half of the patients that travel go to Oklahoma, so this will have a dire consequence for people leaving the state of Texas where they can longer get an abortion,” Posada said.

The Lilith Fund is among the organizations in Texas helping provide financial assistance to those who need abortion care in other cities throughout the country.

“This is not only an attempt to block access to abortion for people in Oklahoma, but in nearby states, too. In the first two months of this year, 31% of our clients went to Oklahoma to get the abortion care they can longer get in Texas. For other abortions funds, that percentage number is even higher. Texans will now face even more barriers, having to travel farther and spend more just to access basic, essential healthcare. Our hearts are with the people seeking abortions in Oklahoma who will now suffer the same way Texans have been for more than 7 months,” said Lilith Fund communications director Cristina Parker in an email.

Meanwhile pro-life organizations are keeping optimistic about the future of a post-Roe world, as has been on display to a degree in Texas. The latest legislative action in Oklahoma comes just months before the nation’s highest court makes an historic decision.

Texas Values reports the states more than 200 pregnancy resource centers have been seeing a lot more traffic ever since SB 8 became law.