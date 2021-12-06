'We continue to need 600 blood donors a day' | Extra perks being offered to donors

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is trying to reach a 7-day supply by giving people gift cards and other rewards for donating.

SAN ANTONIO — If you haven't ever given blood, you may not know there are lots of perks available for rolling up your sleeve. From gift cards to discounts and even a chance to win an overnight stay in a luxury hotel, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hoping that will persuade you.

There's an upcoming community-wide blood drive schedule for the Fourth of July weekend – and plenty of other options to volunteer to donate during the weekdays.

"We continue to need 600 blood donors a day to re-build the extremely low blood supply," Roger Ruiz, corporate communications specialist for South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, said. "We were appealing for 200 more blood donors every day and working to reach a 7-day supply, which is considered adequate for our community."

Ruiz said as of June 28, there was a 2-day supply of all blood types, with less than day supply of O types – which are in increased need as they are used in emergencies for 48 counties and over 100 hospitals and clinics in South Texas.

On Monday, 304 donations were made, which is short of the 600 needed. A 81% show rate of donors today.

Donors are urged to make appointments by calling (210) 731-5590 or scheduling one online.

For June, donors will score a 2021 Fiesta medal from South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (while supplies last).

To get a complete list of drives this week, click here.

There is a 2-day drive at Rolling Oaks Mall on the following dates:

Friday, July 2 | 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 | 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Donors will receive: