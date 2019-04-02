HOUSTON — Three measles cases have been confirmed in northwest Harris County, one in Montgomery County and one in Galveston County.

Four of the patients are children under the age of 2. The other is a Harris County woman who is approximately 30 years old.

The 1-year-old girl in Montgomery County is connected to one of the Harris County patients. We don't know which patient or how they are connected.

RELATED: Measles: 11 things you should know

Measles is highly contagious, and if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if they’re not yet vaccinated. About 1 out of 4 people who get measles will be hospitalized.

Measles is caused by a virus which spreads to others through coughing and sneezing.

“However, it is easily preventable. Parents and caregivers have the power to protect their children and themselves from this disease by getting vaccinated,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Executive Director for HCPH.

The last confirmed report of a measles case in Harris County was by the City of Houston in 2018.

Montgomery County hadn't had a case since 1996.

Galveston County's last case was in 2005.

There are currently eight confirmed measles cases in the state of Texas, including the five in our area.

Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Measles is an airborne virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms of measles are a high fever, runny nose, cough, red-watery eyes and sore throat that is followed by a rash breakout 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

Measles is prevented through the combination MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children get two doses in order to be fully protected:

The first dose at 12 through 15 months of age

The second dose at 4 through 6 years of age

The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization. HCPH encourages individuals to contact their health care provider if they show signs and symptoms of measles.

For a list of recommended vaccines, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or speak to your health care provider.

RELATED: What you need to know about the measles

RELATED: Houston named one of 14 anti-vaccine 'hotspots'

RELATED: Measles outbreak fuels debate over refusing vaccinations