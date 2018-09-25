SAN ANTONIO — 3-year-old Santiago heard full sound Tuesday for the first time in his life. Just two weeks ago, he received a cochlear implant, which made it possible.

Thanks to the technology of the cochlear implant, the sky is the limit for little Santiago. Dr. Jennifer Garbarini, an audiologist at the Sunshine Cottage said, "He's 3 years old, so he has been three years without good access to sound, and so this is an exciting time for him because he's hearing a lot more and it's great that we have him here in school."

Here's how the implant works. You have the outer ear, auditory canal, and the eardrum. Deep inside the ear is what is called the cochlea. When the cochlea is damaged and there is severe hearing loss, hearing aids aren't able to get the sound that far into the ear, and that's where cochlear implants come into play.

"A cochlear implant replaces the damaged portion of the cochlea and to give the auditory nerve a new way to receive sound," Dr. Garbarini said.

Besides the instruments he was thrilled to play, other new sounds included the voices of his grandparents, who were thrilled the implant was a success, and his sister Jazmine. There were a few happy tears, too.

Santiago's grandmother said he was born with a profound bilateral hearing loss. "He used to spend a lot of time with me," she said. "He was looking at me and he was reading my lips and he understood everything I was saying to him. When he started getting a little farther away and I was calling him, then I noticed he wasn't responding to his name."

After several tests, it was determined he was the perfect candidate for the implant and today's result at Sunshine Cottage. The family said, "It's such a big blessing. I'm so grateful to God for it."

