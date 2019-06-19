CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety worked a two vehicle fatal crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 35 between Tivoli and Rockport.

27-year-old Daniel Olvera was driving his silver truck northbound in the wrong lane when he collided with 62-year-old Glenn Prince who was driving a red truck.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, and the road was blocked off for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, types of accidents like Wednesday happen often but can be easily avoided.

"You see this happening a lot because you don't have two lanes in each direction to allow for safer passing, so people are basically taking their lives into their own hands when they're traveling at high speeds and not paying attention or not aware of those coming towards them," Brandley said.

Brandley advises that drivers should never try to cross two cars at once, especially if they are on rural roads.

Currently, DPS is still investigating the crash, and the family has been contacted.