Emotional memorial, End of Watch ceremony for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Deputy Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski was laid to rest Thursday in Humble after an emotional memorial service and End of Watch ceremony.
Deputy Scholwinski, 70, died last week after a long battle with coronavirus.
The service was held at First Assembly of God located at 1915 FM 1960.
Admission into the sanctuary was strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.
RELATED
Scholwinski’s wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but she overcame the illness at home.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.